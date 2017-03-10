Liverpool must treat Sunday's Premier League home game against 12th-placed Burnley the same as if they were playing a fellow top-six rival, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.

Liverpool, who are fourth in the table, have won 19 points out of possible 27 against teams in the top six, but all five of their league defeats have come against side in the bottom half of the table.

Burnley beat Liverpool 2-0 in the reverse fixture in August, and the Merseyside club saw their title challenge stutter between December and February, when they were beaten by Swansea, Hull and Leicester.

"I think we must bring the same (concentration) we bring against the bigger teams," Wijnaldum told British media.

"If you look at the difference in the games between the bigger and smaller teams, the difference in concentration and being passive is big.

"Of course you can never guarantee you will win but you have more chance if you play against the small teams like you play the big ones."

Liverpool, who returned to the top four after beating Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield last weekend, trail league leaders Chelsea by 14 points with 11 games remaining.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)