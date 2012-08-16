Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
LONDON Liverpool have agreed to sign Morocco winger Oussama Assaidi from Heerenveen, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Thursday.
The 24-year-old winger, who has 22 caps, scored 20 goals in 68 games for the Dutch first division side last season. He will now undergo a medical before the transfer is completed.
Brendan Rodgers, the new Liverpool manager, has already signed Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen and Italy striker Fabio Borini from AS Roma for the new campaign.
Liverpool travel to West Bromwich Albion for their first game on Saturday. (Writing by Robert Woodward; editing by Ken Ferris)
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.