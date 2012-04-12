Liverpool's director of football, Damien Comolli, is seen taking his seat before their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England in this May 15, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

Liverpool's Director of Football Damien Comolli left by mutual consent on Thursday after a series of expensive signings at the faltering Premier League club failed to shine.

The most notable flop has been 35 million pound striker Andy Carroll, who joined from Newcastle United as a replacement for Fernando Torres in January 2011.

Stewart Downing and Jordan Henderson have also flattered to deceive.

"We are grateful for all of Damien's efforts on behalf of Liverpool and wish him all the best for the future," Liverpool's principal owner John Henry said on the club's website.

Comolli, a former scout for Arsenal who later became Director of Football at Tottenham Hotspur, joined Liverpool in November 2010 to oversee player recruitment.

Comolli's most notable successes at Tottenham were the signings of Welsh winger Gareth Bale from Southampton and midfielder Luka Modric from Dinamo Zagreb.

"I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to work at Liverpool and am happy to move on from the club and back to France for family reasons. I wish the club all the best for the future," Comolli said.

Once mighty Liverpool face city rivals Everton in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend and won the League Cup this term but lie eighth in the Premier League as manager Kenny Dalglish also comes under pressure.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)