Malaysia confirms F1 race to be halted from 2018 due to low returns
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia confirmed on Friday that it will end its contract to host the Formula One Grand Prix race from 2018 due to declining sales.
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out until late October after injuring his shoulder in their 2-2 draw at Swansea City in the Premier League on Monday.
Liverpool said the 21-year-old will require surgery following the injury that forced him off in the second half after a challenge by Ashley Williams at the Liberty Stadium.
"After being assessed by the Reds medical staff, it's been decided that Coutinho will now have surgical stabilisation on the AC joint in his shoulder," the club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Jemima Sumgong, who last year became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon, has tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in an out-of-competition test carried out by the IAAF, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia Rory McIlroy rode a late fightback to card an even-par 72 at the Augusta National on Thursday, keeping alive the world number two's hopes of a maiden U.S. Masters title to complete his collection of golf's four majors.