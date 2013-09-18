Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out until late October after injuring his shoulder in their 2-2 draw at Swansea City in the Premier League on Monday.

Liverpool said the 21-year-old will require surgery following the injury that forced him off in the second half after a challenge by Ashley Williams at the Liberty Stadium.

"After being assessed by the Reds medical staff, it's been decided that Coutinho will now have surgical stabilisation on the AC joint in his shoulder," the club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.

