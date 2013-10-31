Everton's Koeman sets sights on finishing fifth
Everton can turn a successful season into a "fantastic" one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is in line for a return to action for his side's top of the table clash against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Brazilian needed surgery on his shoulder following a challenge with Swansea City's Ashley Williams in mid-September.
"He's been given the all clear by the specialist to come in," manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.
"He's been training for the last few weeks, so he'll come back into the squad."
Left back Jose Enrique is a doubt, however, having missed the draw against Newcastle United and the win over West Bromwich Albion with a knee injury.
Liverpool are third in the league with 20 points, two behind Arsenal and level on points with Chelsea.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing Martyn Herman)
Everton can turn a successful season into a "fantastic" one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid due to a back injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.