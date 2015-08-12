Philippe Coutinho is capable of great things at Liverpool and can play the role that Steven Gerrard played for the Premier League side, according to former Brazil international Kaka.

Brazilian Coutinho underlined his worth at the club scoring a sensational 25-yard strike in the 86th minute of Liverpool's Premier League opener against Stoke City on Sunday to seal a 1-0 win.

"I have been a big admirer of Coutinho and he can be a very important player for Liverpool and Brazil," Kaka, who plays for Major League Soccer side Orlando City SC, told the Mirror.

"There will be a lot of expectation on him with Liverpool fighting to get back into the Champions League, but I know that he can handle it.

"One great player doesn't make a team, but you can build a team around one great player, and I believe he can be that player," he added.

Like the Brazilian, Gerrard has also moved to MLS where he plays for Los Angeles Galaxy and Kaka believes Coutinho is ready for a bigger role at Liverpool.

"Coutinho is a humble guy. He won't talk about being able to replace a legend like Steven Gerrard, and the truth is nobody could ever replace him, but with Gerrard gone they do need somebody to step up -- and he can do that," Kaka said.

