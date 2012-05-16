May 16 Factbox on Kenny Dalglish, who was sacked as Liverpool manager on Wednesday.

Born March 4, 1951 in Glasgow, Scotland.

EARLY CAREER

Dalglish joined Celtic in 1967 and went on to win four Scottish league titles.

He made his debut for Scotland in 1971 and scored his first international goal a year later in a 2-0 victory over Denmark.

LIVERPOOL

Dalglish signed for Bob Paisley's Liverpool in 1977 as a replacement for Kevin Keegan for a then British record fee of 440,000 pounds ($700,400).

He made his debut, wearing what became his famous number seven shirt, in the season-opening Charity Shield against Manchester United. He followed that by scoring seven minutes into his league debut.

Dalglish became known to Liverpool fans as "King Kenny" and went on to score 172 goals in 515 appearances for the club.

He was a central figure in a successful period for Liverpool in which they won five league titles, three European Cups and five domestic cups between 1978 and 1985.

He made 102 appearances for his country, making him still the most capped Scotland player. He also holds the joint scoring record of 30 goals with Denis Law.

PLAYER/MANAGER

Dalglish became player-manager at Liverpool following the Heysel stadium disaster in 1985 and enjoyed instant success, winning the club's first league and cup double in his first season in charge.

His iconic status was cemented during his six years as manager with the club winning three domestic league titles and two FA Cups.

HILLSBOROUGH

Dalglish was manager of Liverpool at the time of the Hillsborough stadium disaster in 1989 in which 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death at an FA Cup semi-final match against Nottingham Forest.

Dalglish was personally affected by the tragedy and left the club on health grounds in 1991 following a 4-4 draw with Everton in an FA Cup fifth-round replay.

BLACKBURN

Dalglish returned to club management eight months after leaving Liverpool with then second division side Blackburn Rovers.

The club were owned by steel tycoon Jack Walker who made large sums of money available for Dalglish to spend on players.

Dalglish guided the club into the Premier League in 1992 and after investing heavily on the likes of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton he won his fourth top-flight title as a manager in 1995.

NEWCASTLE AND CELTIC

Dalglish joined Newcastle as manager in 1997 and guided them to second place in the Premier League that season.

The following campaign, however, he finished 13th and despite reaching the FA Cup final where they were beaten by Arsenal, he was sacked.

He joined Celtic in 1999 initially as director of football but was appointed manager following the sacking of John Barnes and guided the club to the Scottish League Cup final where they beat Aberdeen 2-0 but left shortly after.

RETURN TO LIVERPOOL

He returned to Anfield in the summer of 2009 to work as an academy and club ambassador.

He applied for the job as manager following the sacking of Rafael Benitez but was overlooked in favour of Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson struggled to win over the fans and was sacked in January following a string of disappointing results.

Dalglish was initially appointed manager until the end of the season with Liverpool in the bottom half of the table.

The Scot galvanised the club and oversaw an impressive run of results with Liverpool winning 10 and losing only three of his 16 Premier League games in charge, leading them to sixth last season.

Dalglish endured a mixed 2011/12, guiding the club to their first trophy since 2006 with victory in the League Cup and also to the FA Cup final, though Liverpool recorded their worst league finish since 1993/94.