LONDON Dec 30 Liverpool left back Jose Enrique is set for a spell on the sidelines after tearing his hamstring in Sunday's win over Queens Park Rangers, assistant manager Colin Pascoe said.

The Spaniard limped off after 71 minutes of the 3-0 premier League win at Loftus Road.

"Unfortunately, it looks like he's got a tear in his hamstring," Pascoe, who was standing in for manager Brendan Rodgers who was ill, said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"He was terrific today, absolutely superb, and the way he's been performing these last couple of months has been a joy to watch.

"It's a shame, and hopefully he's not out for too long." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)