LONDON, April 25 Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers denied on Thursday that Steven Gerrard requires shoulder surgery, just 24 hours after a report on the club website said the England captain was likely to need an operation.

"There's nothing in that at all, really. You'll have noticed over the last year or so, whether he's been playing for Liverpool or England, he's had some taping and strapping on his shoulder - but there is no immediate surgery planned," Rodgers told reporters.

"We're just going to see how it goes between now and the end of the season.

"He's dealt well with it and performed remarkably well, so there is no decision on it at all."

First-team coach Mike Marsh told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com): "It's looking more and more likely that he might require surgery."

