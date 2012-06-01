Liverpool's new manager Brendan Rodgers poses for photographers during a news conference at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northern England June 1, 2012. Liverpool appointed Rodgers as manager on Friday, saying the former Swansea City boss was just the man to take them back... REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Brendan Rodgers was appointed Liverpool manager on Friday with the Premier League club's American owners hailing him as the man with the vision and flair to bring back the glory days to Anfield.

The former Swansea City boss, who had initially turned down one of the hottest jobs in English soccer, replaces Kenny Dalglish after the Scot was sacked in the wake of a disappointing eighth place finish last season.

Rodgers, only the 18th manager in the club's 120-year history, said he would dedicate his life to fight for Liverpool and defend its principles on and off the field.

"We might not be ready for the title now but the process begins today and it's a new cycle," he told a news conference at Anfield.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said the 39-year-old was "our first choice and the right choice".

"A forward thinking coach at the forefront of a new generation of managers, he will bring to Liverpool a style of attacking, relentless football," he declared.

"Our common goal is to see Liverpool play among the best teams in Europe and be the best team in England. We believe this appointment today will put us on the path to achieving the goals we all want at Liverpool."

Liverpool's main owner John Henry added in a statement that nobody was expecting an overnight miracle.

"But we firmly believe that the direction the club is heading in will lead to Premier League championships," he added.

LONG-TERM PROJECT

Swansea had announced on Wednesday that Rodgers had been offered the Liverpool job subject to compensation being agreed with the Welsh club. That was settled on Thursday.

"I'm blessed to be given this opportunity," said Rodgers, who has a 20-year career in coaching behind him including a stint with Jose Mourinho at Chelsea despite his relative youth.

"This is a long-term (project). That was important to me, to come in to a project that is going to be over a number of years," he added.

"For me first and foremost it is to defend the principles of this great club which is about offensive and creative football but with tactical discipline."

Rodgers, who turned down an offer to talk to Liverpool earlier this month when the club's owners then held discussions with Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez, made clear he could not have accepted a director of football over him.

"That was something I made clear I couldn't work with," he told reporters. "What you need is an outstanding team. We will form a technical board that will have four or five people that will decide the way forward."

Dutchman Louis van Gaal had been linked in the media with replacing departed sporting director Damien Comolli but Liverpool now look set to move forward without one.

Northern Irishman Rodgers said his initial rejection of Liverpool, five times champions of Europe, had been out of respect for his previous employers.

Rodgers guided Swansea to a respectable 11th place finish in the Premier League last season, their first campaign at the highest level since 1983.

He led the club to promotion from the Championship (second division) via the playoffs after moving to Swansea in 2010 following spells in charge of Watford and Reading.

Liverpool have been searching for a replacement for Dalglish, whose second spell in charge at Anfield ended after their worst league finish for almost 20 years.

Dalglish did steer Liverpool to a League Cup triumph and an FA Cup final appearance last season but the club are desperate to get back into the top four and mount a title challenge.

"Brendan Rodgers's appointment today as manager of Liverpool Football Club is one of the most important steps we will take in building the kind of club on and off the pitch supporters can be excited about." Henry said.

"Brendan's comprehensive football philosophy is perfectly aligned with those at the club and those soon to join the club. He was the first choice unanimously among them and he had no hesitation at all in embracing exactly what we want to try to build at Liverpool."

Once the dominant force in English football, Liverpool have not won the championship since 1990.

They finished the 2011-12 campaign 37 points behind champions Manchester City and recorded their fewest wins (14) in a top flight season since 1953-54.

(Editing by John O'Brien/Mark Meadows)