LONDON Having played two consecutive matches for the first time this season, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is keen to keep his spot in the starting line-up.

"I need to really start kicking on and showing what I can do," Henderson, who has struggled for action since Brendan Rodgers took over as manager in June, said on Tuesday.

Henderson, who has five England caps and was part of the Euro 2012 squad, made 48 appearances under Kenny Dalglish in his first season at the club, following a 16-million-pound move from Sunderland.

"It's nice to be back playing more regularly," he said after starting last week's Europa League game against Young Boys, which ended 2-2, and Sunday's 0-0 draw with Swansea - his first Premier League start of the season after five appearances off the bench.

"I've been working hard and trying to improve my game since the manager came in," Henderson, 22, told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com), ahead of their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

"He has helped me do that and told me what I need to work on and I feel as though I've done that. I'm still improving but I was delighted to get a start and I think I played some good stuff as well."

Rodgers said defender Andre Wisdom was fit for the Spurs match, having missed the Swansea game with a knee injury, but Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva, who has been sidelined since August with a thigh injury, would not be involved despite playing for an hour for the under-21 side on Friday.

