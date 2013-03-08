Liverpool's Luis Suarez adjusts his scarf during a training session at the club's Melwood training complex in Liverpool, northern England, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's pursuit of a top-four Premier League finish this season can really take off with a win against third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, red-hot striker Luis Suarez said.

Liverpool, in seventh, are 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and 12 in arrears of Spurs with 10 games to go in another mediocre season where Suarez's goalscoring has been the highlight.

"We've been in good form recently and it's a good opportunity to reduce the gap between ourselves and Spurs," said Suarez, who with 21 goals leads the Premier League scoring charts by from Manchester United's Robin van Persie.

"There is a slight chance we can make Champions League football - and if we want to do that, this is the sort of game we need to win," added the Uruguayan on the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the 1600 GMT clash at Anfield.

Liverpool last played in the Champions League in the 2009/10 season after memorably winning the trophy in 2005 and then making the 2007 final.

Suarez said Liverpool's performances have improved after bolstering the squad in January with attacking options in Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool have scored nine goals without conceding in drubbing Swansea and Wigan in their last two league games.

"Things have been going really well with Daniel, but not only him - there's also Philippe. They have both brought something and maybe given us an extra cutting edge.

"The lads who were here before their arrival were doing a fantastic job, but now we have more options as a team."

Liverpool defender Jose Enrique will also be a key component of Brendan Rodgers' line up against Tottenham, whose greatest threat will come from the in-form Gareth Bale.

Enrique said there was nothing to fear from the Welsh winger, who has scored 11 goals in his last nine appearances.

"Every player is just a person. Gareth Bale is a person as well. Of course, he's a good player and a complete footballer," said the Spaniard.

"Even if you are a really good player, like Bale, if you are against two players it can be really difficult to play. So we will try to stop him and all his team mates."

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Justin Palmer)