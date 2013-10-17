LONDON Liverpool will take their strongest squad of the season to Newcastle United on Saturday, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.

Defenders Glen Johnson and Aly Cissokho and midfielder Joe Allen have recovered from injuries and are available for Liverpool who are second in the Premier League table, level on points with leaders Arsenal.

"We'll arrive with our strongest squad of the season against Newcastle," Rodgers told a news conference.

"They haven't played games, but they've been training now for the last few weeks.

"Glen Johnson will be back. Joe Allen will be back. Cissokho will be back."

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva is also in contention after serving a one-match suspension.

"Lucas will come back into the squad. He's another player who has shown his worth and he's got himself back into the Brazil squad," Rodgers said.

"We've got a number of players here who are developing and improving in their careers, and he's one of them."

