LONDON Hollywood actor Mike Myers, a die-hard Liverpool fan despite being born on the day Manchester United won the FA Cup in 1963, said he was "speechless" for once before entertaining the Anfield crowd on Saturday.

Canadian Myers, Dr Evil in the Austin Powers comedy film series, was guest of honour for the Premier League match against Fulham which could see Liverpool rise to second place with a victory.

"I'm so thrilled to be here, I cannot even believe it. I'm normally really chatty but I'm speechless right now.

"I was born in Canada in '63 and my parents came to Toronto in '56, and there's no-one more English than an Englishman not living in England. Our house was a shrine to Liverpool. I love the people here and I really do think it's my home," he said.

Myers, who writes, performs and produces continued: "I did not sleep last night - I cannot believe it. I'm so jazzed to be here. I can't even talk, I can't look at the soccer players in the face. I'm even starstruck by Anfield, the pitch. I didn't even want to look at it - I was a little afraid.

"I think Liverpool have every chance of getting into that top four this year. When (Daniel) Sturridge and (Luis) Suarez get the ball you just don't know what's going to happen. It's old-school Liverpool, getting the ball and distributing it upfield."

Myers said he had no choice in being anything other than a Liverpool fan -- even though he was born on the day Manchester United beat Leicester City in the 1963 FA Cup final.

