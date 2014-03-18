Liverpool's Brendan Rodgers reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, northern England February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

LONDON Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has urged the club's American owners to agree a new deal with manager Brendan Rodgers as soon as possible.

High-scoring Liverpool are second in the Premier League, four points adrift of Chelsea but with a game in hand, and Gerrard said the Northern Irish manager had proved he was a 'perfect fit' since joining in 2012.

"I am absolutely delighted he is here and I hope there is a lot of movement in Boston now because they have got to get him signed up as soon as possible," the captain told reporters.

"For me, I think he deserves a very long contract here and he is perfect for this club."

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group signed Rodgers, 41, from Premier League rivals Swansea on a three-year contract to replace sacked Anfield great Kenny Dalglish.

Chosen ahead of bigger name candidates, he was only the 18th manager in the club's 120 year history.

Liverpool finished seventh in Rodgers' first season but have been transformed into a free-flowing team challenging for their first title since 1990.

"He has been a revelation. He keeps tweaking and tinkering with the formation and making little subtle changes to personnel and tactics and it is coming off from week to week," Gerrard said.

"I have been absolutely blown away by his sessions, his tactics and his maturity in the job. I am learning off him every single day.

"He is driving the club forward. He manages every single player differently, he knows we have different characters in the dressing room and his man-to-man, one-on-one management is the best I have known."

Liverpool humiliated champions Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday with Gerrard scoring twice from the penalty spot and missing a third.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez scored the other for his 25th Premiership goal in 24 games this season. Daniel Sturridge, a Rodgers signing, is second top scorer with 18 goals.

Gerrard said Rodgers had brought out the best in the players through his motivational skills.

"He makes you go out on the pitch feeling a million dollars," Gerrard said of Rodgers.

"When you have a manager who is making you feel good, but who is also not scared to give you a good one-on-one telling off as well, then he has the perfect ingredients."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)