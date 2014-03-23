Liverpool's Luis Suarez is challenged by Cardiff City's Kevin Theophile-Catherine during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Having exhausted most superlatives to describe Luis Suarez, Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers settled for "remarkable" when the Uruguayan equalled Anfield great Robbie Fowler's Premier League scoring record on Saturday.

A hat-trick in a 6-3 win at struggling Cardiff City lifted the striker with a devilish reputation to 28 league goals for the campaign, drawing level with the player Liverpool fans called 'God'.

"He's a remarkable player. His determination and his desire is at such a high level. He gets his rewards," Rodgers told reporters after his team consolidated second spot in the table.

"He's a world-class player who is enjoying his football and long may it continue."

Suarez's scoring feat is all the more impressive after he missed the first five league games of the season while serving the remainder of a ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic.

In a similar fashion to Fowler, who bagged his haul in the 1995-96 season playing alongside strike partner Stan Collymore, Suarez has his own trusty sidekick in Daniel Sturridge who scored on Saturday to take his own league tally to 19 for the campaign.

It was Sturridge who set the Uruguayan up with a superb backheel for his second goal while Suarez repaid the favour, crossing for the England forward to sidefoot home with 15 minutes remaining.

"Luis takes it down and Daniel has run 70 metres to get into the box," Rodgers said of Liverpool's fifth goal.

"It just shows you the desire of the team. His backheel to create Luis's goal was sensational. That's what we've got in the team - footballers and technicians that can open up the game for us."

HIGHEST TALLY

Liverpool took their scoring tally for the season to 82 league goals, comfortably surpassing their previous best of 77 in 2008-09.

Defender Martin Skrtel struck twice at Cardiff, a pleasing sight for Rodgers who is keen to see the goals spread throughout the side.

"Every team needs goals from everywhere on the pitch," he said. "I think that was one of the things I said at the beginning of the season.

"The defenders have to chip in. That's the sixth goal he's scored this season. I said to him before the game that I fancied him to get some goals today," Rodgers added.

"He's great at attacking the ball. He doesn't go to sleep for the first goal. He finishes like a striker. He was exceptional today. He's been a real stalwart for us this season."

Liverpool, who host Sunderland on Wednesday, are four points behind leaders Chelsea but have a game in hand.

The pair meet at Anfield next month.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Josh Reich)