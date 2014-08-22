Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers (R) and Southampton manager Ronald Koeman watch their teams during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Liverpool will stick to their attacking style when they face champions Manchester City away on Monday in the biggest game of the weekend's Premier League programme, their manager Brendan Rodgers has promised.

In two entertaining games between the teams last season, Liverpool lost 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, then won 3-2 at Anfield in April, which seemed to have set them up for a first title in 24 years.

But they faltered on the run-in, allowing City to become champions by two points.

"We had a couple of great games against Manchester City last season and, of course, they are the champions," Rodgers told a news conference at Liverpool's training ground on Friday.

"But I don't think it will define everything. It's over the course of the 38 games.

"We know it's going to be a tough game and we'll go there and play how we've played before, with no fear and going to look to attack the game.

"We know we have the freedom, movement and pace that can hurt teams."

Both clubs began their campaign with a victory last weekend, Liverpool beating Southampton 2-1 and City winning 2-0 at Newcastle.

