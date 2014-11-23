Liverpool's Raheem Sterling (L) and Philippe Coutinho walk off the pitch after their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Liverpool squandered an early lead and lost 3-1 at Crystal Palace while Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Hull City 2-1 as two of the Premier League's big boys experienced contrasting fortunes against the lesser lights on Sunday.

Spurs needed a 90th minute goal from Christian Eriksen to win at Hull, who took the lead through former Spurs midfielder Jake Livermore after nine minutes but lost their way after Gaston Ramires was sent off after 50 minutes.

Spurs dominated from then on, equalising through Harry Kane after 61 minutes when he was first to react after an Eriksen free kick rebounded back off a post, before the Dane scored the winner in the dying minutes.

Palace condemned Liverpool to a third straight league defeat beating them with goals from Dwight Gayle, Joe Ledley and a superb curling free kick from Mile Jedinak after Rickie Lambert scored his first goal for the club to put them ahead in the second minute.

The results saw Palace move up from 19th to 15th while Spurs climbed from 12th to 10th. Liverpool slipped from 11th to 12th while Hull dropped a place from 15th to 16th.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)