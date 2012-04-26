LONDON, April 26 Liverpool's Charlie Adam will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 5 after having his season cut short by a knee injury, manager Kenny Dalglish said on Thursday.

The Scotland midfielder, who has not played since March 21, is also out of contention for a place in the Britain squad for the London 2012 Olympics.

"There is no operation needed but he won't play this season," Dalglish was quoted as saying on Liverpool's website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).

"And I would think if they had any designs on having him in the Olympics he wouldn't be fit for that either."

Adam, signed from Blackpool, will also miss Liverpool's final four Premier League matches against Norwich City, Fulham, Chelsea and Swansea City. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)