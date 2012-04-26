LONDON, April 26 Liverpool's Charlie Adam will
miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 5 after having his
season cut short by a knee injury, manager Kenny Dalglish said
on Thursday.
The Scotland midfielder, who has not played since March 21,
is also out of contention for a place in the Britain squad for
the London 2012 Olympics.
"There is no operation needed but he won't play this
season," Dalglish was quoted as saying on Liverpool's website
(www.liverpoolfc.tv).
"And I would think if they had any designs on having him in
the Olympics he wouldn't be fit for that either."
Adam, signed from Blackpool, will also miss Liverpool's
final four Premier League matches against Norwich City, Fulham,
Chelsea and Swansea City.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)