Soccer-Shakespeare named permanent manager of Leicester City
June 8 Leicester City have appointed Craig Shakespeare manager on a permanent basis after he rescued the Premier League club from relegation last season.
LONDON, June 6 Liverpool first team coach Steve Clarke has left the Premier League club after the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as manager, the League Managers Association said on Wednesday.
"The LMA can today confirm that Steve Clarke and Liverpool FC have parted company on amicable terms," the body said in a statement.
Clarke was appointed first team coach on a three-year contract in January 2011 as Kenny Dalglish's first appointment on replacing Roy Hodgson as manager.
Rodgers, the former Swansea City manager who was appointed last Friday, has yet to name a number two but three of his staff have moved with him from Wales including his assistant Colin Pascoe. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)
ZURICH/NEW YORK, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.