LONDON Feb 6 Liverpool and Tottenham
Hotspur played out a cagey 0-0 draw in the Premier League at
Anfield on Monday as Spurs defended stubbornly to deny the hosts
victory.
Spurs stayed third and moved on to 50 points, seven behind
leaders Manchester City and five adrift of champions Manchester
United.
Liverpool remained seventh after welcoming back Uruguayan
striker Luis Suarez who came on as a 66th-minute substitute
following a nine-match absence which included an eight-game ban
for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.
Andy Carroll had Liverpool's best chance but skied a
half-volley over the bar after 74 minutes and Spurs winger
Gareth Bale fired straight at Pepe Reina after 85 minutes with
only the Liverpool keeper to beat.
Spurs manager Harry Redknapp, who hoped to be at the match
after the end of court proceedings in his tax evasion trial in
London, was unable to get to Liverpool as his plane developed a
technical fault and could not fly.
There were few chances at either end and one of the
highlights of the first half was when a cat ran on to the pitch
and caused a short delay.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)