Dec 13 Liverpool defender Jose Enrique is doubtful for the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Spaniard limped out of Sunday's 3-2 victory over West Ham United with a minor hamstring strain, and his fitness will be assessed before the weekend.

"I am okay, but I don't know if I'll be ready for the game," he told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"It's nothing bad, but I don't know if I'll be able to play.

"I've had some treatment and then we will see. I hope I can be fit for the game."

Enrique has been in good form for the Merseysiders recently having been dropped by manager Brendan Rodgers earlier in the season.

Liverpool have lost only one of their past 11 Premier League matches, and victory over Villa at Anfield would help them move within striking distance of the top four.

