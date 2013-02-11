LONDON Feb 11 West Bromwich Albion completed a stunning Premier League double over Liverpool on Monday with a 2-0 win at Anfield after Steven Gerrard missed a chance to put the home side ahead with a second-half penalty.

Gareth McAuley headed home in the 80th minute, with what was only the Baggies' second attempt on goal in a lop-sided game, to break the deadlock and substitute Romelu Lukaku doubled the tally 10 minutes later.

The victory marked a dream return to Anfield for manager Steve Clarke, the former Liverpool assistant coach, after his side beat Liverpool 3-0 in the opening game of the season.

The visitors leapfrogged Liverpool to take eighth place on 37 points, behind Swansea City on goal difference. Liverpool have 36.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster was the hero on the night, saving Gerrard's 76th minute spot kick after Luis Suarez went down under a challenge from Jonas Olsson.

Foster also denied Gerrard in the 50th, when he smothered a close-range effort by the captain, and 20 minutes later when he kept the ball out of the net with a superb one-handed reflex save.

The visitors had never threatened in a muted first half while Liverpool had Jonjo Shelvey ruled offside after getting the ball in the net in the eighth minute and Luis Suarez refused a penalty claim.

West Brom did not even need the services of striker Peter Odemwingie, an isolated figure texting in the stands after failing to make the bench following his much-derided attempt to join Queens Park Rangers in the January transfer window. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)