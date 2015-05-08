LONDON May 8 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is expected to return to training in September after undergoing hip surgery in the United States, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined by hip and thigh injuries and has not played since the FA Cup quarter-final win over Blackburn Rovers on April 8.

"We anticipate Daniel will be back training around September time," Rodgers told a news conference. "We are hopeful the issues he's had have been resolved."

Sturridge has only played 18 games in this campaign, scoring five goals, compared to 33 appearances last season and 24 goals. (Reporting By Michael Hann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)