UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, June 20 Liverpool have signed Charlton Athletic and England under-19 international defender Joe Gomez on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
The 18-year-old, who made 24 appearances for Championship (second tier) side Charlton last season, has signed a five-year deal for a fee of 3.5 million pounds ($5.56 million), according to British media reports.
"The style of football and the top players here was somewhere that I wanted to go and get better and learn," Gomez told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
Gomez is Liverpool's fourth signing of the close season following the arrivals of midfielder James Milner, striker Danny Ings and goalkeeper Adam Bogdan. ($1 = 0.6296 pounds) (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)