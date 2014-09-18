LONDON, Sept 18 Liverpool are not in need of a magic formula to win Premier League matches and their new arrivals are starting to settle in to life at Anfield, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.

After surpassing expectations last season and finishing second behind champions Manchester City, Liverpool have made an inconsistent start to the campaign, losing two of their four Premier League matches.

But having signed a host of new players over the close season, Rodgers does not think it will be long before the integration process is complete and his new-look side climb up the table.

"We'll always look for different ways to win games. There's no magic formula, just constant work on the training field," Rodgers told a news conference.

"A year ago I was being asked, 'Are we going to score goals?' and of course we ended up with 101 goals last season.

"We've had to bring in a lot of new players this summer because of the Champions League. Naturally that takes a bit more time but I've been really pleased with the way everyone has settled in. We've got players adapting to different countries."

One of Rodgers's recruits, striker Mario Balotelli, netted his first goal for Liverpool in their Champions League victory over Ludogorets on Tuesday.

Much is expected of the volatile Italian after he replaced last season's top-scorer Luis Suarez at Anfield and Rodgers has been pleased with the maturity Balotelli has shown since joining from AC Milan.

"He's well in tune with the history, not only of the club but of Liverpool," Rodgers said. "I'll spend a lot of time with a lot of the players but he's a good boy and I think you can see he's prepared to work.

"We're trying to improve him in the transitions so that when he makes a mistake he can go after it, but I think you can see what he's trying to put in for the team. He needs to do more of it, and it will come."

After suffering a shock home defeat by Aston Villa last weekend, eighth-placed Liverpool travel to West Ham United on Saturday hoping to close the six-point deficit on leaders Chelsea.

"Sam Allardyce's teams are always well set up. It'll be a test," added Rodgers.

"We know West Ham will be a threat, but we'll look to take our game there, work hard and get the three points." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)