LONDON Feb 5 Liverpool have agreed their biggest ever kit supplier deal with American sportswear company New Balance to manufacture the team's official kit from next season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The five-times European champions agreed a six-year-deal with Warrior Sports in 2012 but its parent company New Balance has agreed to take over the kit supply from the 2015/16 campaign.

Boston-based New Balance has decided to lend their own name to all soccer clubs currently supplied by Warrior, meaning changes for Stoke City, Porto and Sevilla too.

British media reports estimated the new deal with Liverpool to be worth around 300 million pounds ($457.35 million).

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with one of the world's leading sportswear brands, which is a record-breaking deal for the club," Liverpool's chief commercial officer Billy Hogan said in a statement on the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"Like Liverpool FC, New Balance has more than 100 years of heritage and a global footprint." ($1 = 0.6560 British Pounds) (Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)