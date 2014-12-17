Liverpool's Glen Johnson reacts after their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Liverpool defender Glen Johnson will be out for around a month with a groin injury, British media reported on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old tore his groin during the first half of Liverpool's 3-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and according to the Liverpool Echo, the England defender will be missing for at least a month.

Johnson, who is out of contract at the end of the season, will undergo a scan to confirm the full extent of the injury, but he expected to miss Liverpool's hectic Christmas and New Year Premier League programme.

In Johnson's absence, Spanish defender Javier Manquillo is likely to be recalled for Liverpool's League Cup quarter-final against Championship (second tier) side Bournemouth on Wednesday.

