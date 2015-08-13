Liverpool would not mind playing ugly as long as it meant victories for the Merseyside club, according to midfielder Adam Lallana.

Philippe Coutinho's stunning strike in the 86th minute gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory at Stoke City, who had humiliated them 6-1 at the Britannia Stadium on the final day of last season.

"It was a fantastic result for us. It wasn't the prettiest of football matches -- but it was a lot prettier than the last game of last season for us," Lallana, 27, told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"Maybe that's a side of our game that hopefully you'll see a bit more of this season and if it results in victories, then who is going to ask questions about it? Certainly not us.

"We were delighted with the result and the grittiness of the performance was very satisfying -- and we got a clean sheet. It was a great start to the season."

Lallana, who joined the club from Southampton in the 2014 summer, had his preparations for last season cut short by injury and made his Liverpool debut two months after he joined.

He said he was fully fit this time around.

"Physically I am in great shape at the moment -- and I've not missed a training session or a game to date," Lallana said.

"So I'm massively feeling the benefits of that and I'm looking forward to the season and to really get going.

"I want to have a good season, do well and add more goals to my game. I feel if I stay fit and out on the pitch, that's what I'll do."

Jordan Henderson recently spoke about his high expectations from Lallana this season and the England international was confident he would not let down his captain.

"I've not spoken to him about what he's said. Jordan is a good mate of mine and I've read a few things he's said (about me) -- and he's right," Lallana said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)