Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp's affection for his players pushes them to put every last drop of effort into their performances, past the point where fatigue has taken its toll, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.

One of the most iconic images of the German's first game in charge in October is of an exhausted Lallana being enveloped in a warm hug by his manager having harried and chased Tottenham Hotspur all over the pitch in a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane.

"I didn't know what to expect coming off the pitch," Lallana told the Liverpool Echo. "He went for a big hug and I just fell into his arms, looking exhausted.

"It means a lot as a player if your manager is genuinely showing some affection to you. It makes you feel good, makes you want to do it again and keep going, work when you're tired and give it your best."

Lallana has embraced Klopp's high-energy, counter-pressing style that has seen Liverpool win their last three Premier League games to climb to seventh in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with 10 matches to play.

"I'm a player that loves to press, likes to be on the front foot and have the licence to not worry about what is behind me," Lallana added. "It is not just as simple as running ridiculously to the ball, there are elements of tactics behind it.

"We haven't found consistency this season but his style is gradually coming into the team. Personally, I will keep fighting as I always have and hopefully I will be in his long-term plans."

