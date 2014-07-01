June 30 Liverpool confirmed on Tuesday the arrival of England midfielder Adam Lallana on a long-term deal from fellow Premier League side Southampton.

No transfer fee was announced but British media reports say Liverpool paid around 25 million pounds ($42.54 million) for the 26-year-old, a member of the England side who failed to progress to the second round of the World Cup in Brazil.

"It's a huge step. Liverpool have got so much history and after the season they had last season, I can't wait to get started and carry on and build on that," Lallana said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

