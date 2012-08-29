Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
Liverpool midfielder Lucas will be sidelined for up to three months with a thigh injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Brazilian was substituted after five minutes of last weekend's 2-2 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.
"The indications are two to three months. It is quite a unique injury at the top of his right thigh," Rodgers was quoted as saying on the Sky Sports website (www1.skysports.com)
"He has had a scan and we will see a specialist this evening. We'll see if it needs an operation or whether it is just recuperation."
Lucas missed most of last season after suffering a knee ligament injury in November.
"No words to describe my feelings at the moment. It is been hard to be positive but I am sure better days will come," Lucas said on Twitter. (Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Justin Palmer)
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.