Soccer-Southampton report Liverpool "for tapping up Van Dijk" -UK media
LONDON, England, June 6 Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, British media reported on Tuesday.
Aug 29 Liverpool midfielder Lucas will be sidelined for up to three months with a thigh injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Brazilian was substituted after five minutes of last weekend's 2-2 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.
"The indications are two to three months. It is quite a unique injury at the top of his right thigh," Rodgers was quoted as saying on the Sky Sports website (www1.skysports.com)
"He has had a scan and we will see a specialist this evening. We'll see if it needs an operation or whether it is just recuperation."
Lucas missed most of last season after suffering a knee ligament injury in November.
"No words to describe my feelings at the moment. It is been hard to be positive but I am sure better days will come," Lucas said on Twitter. (Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, England, June 6 Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, British media reported on Tuesday.
PARIS, June 6 For good reason Austria's Dominic Thiem knows he will have to find a new weapon when he takes on defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.