KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 English Premier League club Liverpool have added a fixture against a Malaysian XI after the club's pre-season tour to Australia in July.

The 18-times English champions last played in Kuala Lumpur in 2011 and are arguably the best supported Premier League side in the soccer-obsessed Southeast Asian region.

"The national football governing body is truly honoured to host Liverpool once again and are excited by the upcoming fixture," Football Association of Malaysia general-secretary Hamidin Haji Mohd Amin told reporters on Wednesday after announcing the July 24 fixture.

"It's not that we often get to see English Premier League stars. We watch them in awe on our television sets as they take on their opponents, mesmerizing them with their gifted football skills.

"Watching our Malaysian XI play Liverpool is going to be an enthralling experience for all fans."

Liverpool will play Australian A-League sides Brisbane Roar on July 17 in Queensland and Adelaide United in South Australia on July 20. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)