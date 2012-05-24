LONDON May 24 Wigan Athletic's Roberto Martinez
has flown to Miami to talk to the American owners of Liverpool
about the vacant manager's job at Anfield, Wigan chairman Dave
Whelan said on Thursday.
"Roberto is in Miami today and you can only assume what he's
gone there for," Whelan told the BBC.
"He is honest and up front and I expect to hear from him in
the next 48 hours.
"If he decides to go, which I hope he doesn't, I've got to
replace him as soon as possible."
The 38-year-old Martinez, who kept Wigan in the Premier
League with a late surge up the table, could succeed Kenny
Dalglish who was sacked by Liverpool last week after a
disappointing season in which they finished eighth.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)