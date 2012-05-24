LONDON May 24 Wigan Athletic's Roberto Martinez has flown to Miami to talk to the American owners of Liverpool about the vacant manager's job at Anfield, Wigan chairman Dave Whelan said on Thursday.

"Roberto is in Miami today and you can only assume what he's gone there for," Whelan told the BBC.

"He is honest and up front and I expect to hear from him in the next 48 hours.

"If he decides to go, which I hope he doesn't, I've got to replace him as soon as possible."

The 38-year-old Martinez, who kept Wigan in the Premier League with a late surge up the table, could succeed Kenny Dalglish who was sacked by Liverpool last week after a disappointing season in which they finished eighth. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)