Liverpool's in-form striker Divock Origi believes he is yet to reach his full potential and is happy to repay the faith manager Juergen Klopp has shown in him.

The 20-year-old struggled to break into the first-team under former manager Brendan Rodgers, but has impressed under Klopp, having scored all his eight Liverpool goals during the German's tenure.

Origi highlighted Klopp's faith in him by pointing towards last week's 1-1 Europa League draw with Borussia Dortmund at Westfalenstadion where the Belgian netted an important away goal.

"He knows I have a long way to go. I know that too... I know I have to be more consistent and that is what I am trying to do," Origi told British media.

"To play a game like this is the reason I came to Liverpool. I have come to play in big games. I was very happy to get game time and when someone shows confidence in you, you want to reward it back.

"I am just glad everything went OK. The manager had a very hard choice to make but what I have learned is that we are in a group with a lot of talent. It was nice."

Liverpool head into Thursday's second leg Europa League quarter-final clash against Dortmund at Anfield with a slender advantage on away goal.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)