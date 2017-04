LONDON Jan 9 Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was fined 8,000 pounds ($13,200) by the English FA and warned about his future conduct on Thursday over media comments he made about match officials.

Rodgers admitted a misconduct charge following his outburst after Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on Dec. 26.

Rodgers criticised the "horrendous" performance of the match officials and questioned the appointment of Bolton referee Lee Mason. ($1 = 0.6072 British pounds) (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)