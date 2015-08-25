Aug 25 Manager Brendan Rodgers hailed the return of Liverpool's high-intensity pressing after the club's third clean sheet in a row during Monday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal and said their defensive cohesion would allow the team's creative talents to flourish.

Liverpool are yet to concede a goal in the Premier League this season after letting in 48 last year, the worst record of any side that finished in the top six apart from Tottenham Hotspur, and one that included a 4-1 rout the last time they visited the Emirates.

"Our performance level is growing all the time, you see our defensive organisation was very good against a top-class team," the Northern Irishman said after the game.

"With my teams the focus is always very much on the football element.

"But anyone who has followed my career as a youth coach through into senior management, (knows) it's very much about the intensity of how we press and that cohesion as a team," Rodgers added.

"That was something that drifted last season, for sure, so it was very important, especially with a number of new players coming in, that our defensive organisation was super organised," the 42-year-old said.

"That'll be the platform for us with all our creative talent."

Rodgers said he was satisfied with the performance but disappointed not to get the win after Liverpool dominated in the first half only to be kept at bay by the impressive Petr Cech.

"The overriding feeling is we get a point, a clean sheet and we move to the next game," the manager said.

"We definitely could have had all three points," he added.

"Certainly performance-wise, I was very happy with how we worked."

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, who started the 1-0 wins against Stoke City and Bournemouth, missed the Arsenal game due to injury.

Henderson was ruled out with a foot problem while Lallana missed the game due to a thigh injury.

Liverpool, who sit third in the table with seven points from a possible nine, take on West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday and Rodgers said the club would continue monitoring Henderson and Lallana before deciding whether they could play a part. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)