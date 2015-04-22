April 22 Liverpool have extended their sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered Bank for three more years to the end of the 2018-19 season, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The bank signed up as Liverpool's main sponsor in July 2010, and its logo has been on the team shirt for five seasons.

The financial terms of the agreement remain confidential but British media have reported that the current deal is worth about 20 million pounds ($29.83 million) a season.

"This extension further demonstrates the great strength of our long-term relationship and the success of our partnership with Standard Chartered," Liverpool's Chief Commercial Officer Billy Hogan said on the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"The sponsorship of the Liverpool shirt is extremely prestigious and only five brands will have adorned the shirt in the 40 years since we created the sponsorship opportunity."

Peter Sands, Standard Chartered's group chief executive, said: "Liverpool Football Club is a fantastic club and hugely popular across our global footprint.

"We are very pleased to be able to continue this collaboration, and look forward to what we can achieve together in the future."

