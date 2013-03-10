Liverpool's Stewart Downing (L) takes the ball past Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris to score during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Liverpool ended Tottenham Hotspur's 12-match unbeaten Premier League run when a late Steven Gerrard penalty gave them a 3-2 win at Anfield on Sunday after the visitors led 2-1 with little more than 20 minutes to play.

The result lifted Liverpool up to sixth in the table and dented third-placed Spurs's hopes of closing in on Manchester City in second place as they chase a spot in next season's Champions League.

Uruguayan Luis Suarez opened the scoring with his 50th goal for Liverpool after 21 minutes with a superb strike inside goalkeeper Hugo Lloris's near post, but Spurs equalised just before halftime with a header from Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian defender then fired Spurs ahead after 53 minutes after the Liverpool defence failed to clear, but Stewart Downing equalised in the 66th minute following a mistake from Kyle Walker.

Another error from striker Jermain Defoe, back in defence, put Benoit Assou-Ekotto under pressure and he fouled Suarez for the 82nd-minute penalty from which Gerrard sent Lloris the wrong way.

In the day's other match, Newcastle United came from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1 at St James' Park where Papiss Cisse scored the winner in the last minute of stoppage time.

