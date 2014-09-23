Fans sing before the Local Liverpool Legends and International Liverpool Legends 'Celebration of the 96' match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northern England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Files

LONDON Eighteen-times English champions Liverpool have been granted planning permission for phase one of the expansion of their Anfield stadium, Liverpool city council announced on Tuesday.

Phase one of the project will see the Main Stand expanded with a further 8,500 seats, taking the capacity of Liverpool's iconic stadium to 54,000.

A motion to defer the planning permission decision because of concerns over transport infrastructure for the extra fans coming to games was voted down five to one by councillors.

Liverpool hope to complete the first phase of the development in time for the 2016-2017 season, while there is no time scale on the second stage of the project which will increase the capacity of the Anfield Road end by 4,800 seats.

