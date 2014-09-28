Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has urged Roy Hodgson to be cautious with Raheem Sterling during the Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Estonia so that the dynamic young forward does not suffer any burn out.

The gifted 19-year-old's stock has risen so rapidly in the past 12 months that he is now an influential player for both club and country and is widely considered a certain starter.

Last season he announced himself as one of the brightest prospects in the game, as Liverpool fell agonisingly short of their 19th top flight league title, with a string of scintillating performances and now shoulders an increased burden for the club and England.

However, Rodgers believes they need to be careful it does not have an adverse effect on the nine-cap England international's development.

"We certainly have to be aware of it," he said. "It's easy just to turn around and say 'he is 19 and can play every day of the week'. But it doesn't work like that.

"There will be periods when they need to rest. Of course, when you give them the rest because you are planning ahead, you get accused of picking the wrong team.

"He is a big talent. The key is to try and nurture it, while also understanding the best players want to play in the games. And he will certainly have enough games this season."

His Liverpool team mate Daniel Sturridge was injured during an England training session ahead of their game against Switzerland this month and Rodgers, who was critical of Hodgson's handling of the situation, believes the England manager should consider resting Sterling, unless absolutely necessary, to avoid a repeat occurrence.

"I think Roy and his staff would have to look at that. He'll want to ensure the games are won but I'm sure resting players will be the objective, especially when you're winning the game comfortably," he said.

"We lost Emre Can when they (Germany under-21s) were 6-0 up on a pitch which was awful. But I'm not here to tell the England staff how to do their job." (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)