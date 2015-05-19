LONDON May 19 Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling has come under a withering attack from two of the club's former stalwarts over his apparent reluctance to sign a reported 100,000 pounds ($155,340) per week contract.

The 20-year-old England international's future at Liverpool is clouded in uncertainty with British media reports on Tuesday suggesting Sterling is poised to request a transfer.

Manchester City are one of the club's being linked with a move for Sterling who, according to Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has been offered an "incredible" new contract.

With Liverpool insisting Sterling is not for sale, the saga is bound to rumble on into the summer and Jamie Carragher, now a television pundit, said he should be embarrassed to walk into training this week and suggested a change of agent.

"I'd be embarrassed to walk into training tomorrow and show my face to everyone; even the lady on the reception," former Liverpool defender Carragher told Sky Sports.

"Raheem Sterling is a great kid. He's not some flash young kid. He's not loud, he's not in people's faces. He loves his football.

"He needs to change his agent. That's the one thing he needs to change.

"For a 20-year-old kid to be taking on Liverpool Football Club, there's nothing worse.

"Raheem Sterling will obviously move on at some stage. Brendan Rodgers has said he won't be leaving this summer but it looks like he's trying to force the club's hand."

Carragher said Sterling still had to prove he was worth the kind of salary enjoyed by the Premier League's biggest names.

"If you want trophies and big money they won't be given to you, you have to earn them," Carragher said.

"What did Liverpool win this year? Nothing."

Former Liverpool winger John Barnes, who Sterling has been compared to, echoed Carragher's comments.

"Raheem has not achieved anything, he has not won anything," Barnes told the BBC.

"Does anyone believe that if he goes to Manchester City he will be the first name on the team sheet or are they just signing him because they need English players?"

"Raheem has great potential, but Liverpool gave him an opportunity and he should stay for a couple of years."

