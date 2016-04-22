Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has set his sights on scoring 100 goals for the club after he reached the half century mark in the 4-0 Premier League thrashing of city rivals Everton on Wednesday.

Sturridge, who joined the Anfield side from Chelsea in 2013, reached the milestone in his 87th game for the club, with only Albert Stubbins (77 games), Roger Hunt (79) and Fernando Torres (84) taking fewer appearances to notch 50 goals.

"It has been a good time since I've been here and it is great to get to 50 goals. I won't play it down and say I'm not happy, I've done so well so far with the club but it is onwards and upwards," Sturridge told British media.

"It is important to understand now the next aim is 100 goals. Now 50 has gone it is on to the next game and hopefully I can add to that."

Sturridge, however, insisted that Liverpool winning on a consistent basis was more rewarding for him than scoring goals.

"When you are in a winning team that is what matters most," the injury-prone striker added.

"When you score goals and your team doesn't win games, it is the worst feeling in the world. Although you do feel good, you lost, so they don't mean anything."

Seventh-placed Liverpool host former manager Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United, who are second from bottom in the table, at Anfield on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)