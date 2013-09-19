Sept 19 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez's return from a 10-match ban "will be seamless", insists manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Uruguayan completes his suspension for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic last season when Liverpool host Southampton on Saturday and Rodgers says he is fully prepared for a return.

Rodgers told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Thursday: "We have been organising some games behind closed doors, both in terms of in-house 11-a-side matches and bringing teams in.

"The idea is that hopefully when he steps back in it will be seamless. Of course there will be a transitional period for him but I am really looking forward to having him back."

Significantly, Suarez is set to make his return for the Merseyside club against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Capital One Cup on 25 Sep.

Liverpool have started the season brightly, sitting top of the Premier League with 10 points from four games, and the return of Suarez, with 23 league goals last season, is sure to be a further boost for the Reds. (Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by Alison Wildey)