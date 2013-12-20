LONDON Dec 20 Striker Luis Suarez has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool after a blistering start to the season in which he has scored 17 goals, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old Uruguayan, who was linked with a move away from the club in the close season, said he was "proud" and "delighted" to extend his deal. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)