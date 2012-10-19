LONDON Oct 19 Liverpool's Spanish teenager Suso has signed a new long-term contract after a string of impressive first-team performances, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"I am really happy. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and this is the right place for me...This is one of the best days of my life," the 18-year-old attacking midfielder said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

Suso, a Spain Under-19 international, has cemented a place in the team following an injury to close-season recruit Fabio Borini. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)