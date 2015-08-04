Aug 4 Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has left Liverpool to join English third-tier side Swindon Town on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Vigouroux was on trial at Swindon and played for them against the Merseyside club in their pre-season fixture on Sunday.

The 21-year-old joins fellow youngsters Jordan Williams and Kevin Stewart at the County Ground, Liverpool said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

Liverpool signed Vigouroux, who has represented Chile at the under-20 level, from Tottenham Hotspur last year. (Reporting By Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)