The walkout by home fans in the 77th minute over rising ticket prices is no excuse for Liverpool's 2-2 Premier League draw with Sunderland on Saturday, captain Jordan Henderson has said.

Liverpool seemed cruising to three points thanks to second-half goals from Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana but the Black Cats stole a point after scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Liverpool's hopes of breaking into the top four this season appear bleaker after the draw, as they sit ninth, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with 13 games left.

"No, I don't think you can make that as an excuse. We are focused about what is happening on the pitch. I don't think anything else will bother us," Henderson told British media when asked if the mood around Anfield affected the players.

"We can't make that as an excuse. We have to take responsibility as individuals and a last 10 minutes like that was not good enough."

Liverpool travel to take on West Ham United in the replay of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday before their away fixture at bottom side Aston Villa in the league on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)