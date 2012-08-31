Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
Aug 31 Olympique Lyon have allowed France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to join English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.
"Lloris has signed a four-year contract," Lyon said on their website (www.olweb.fr) on Friday.
Spurs will pay a fee of 10 million pounds ($15.88 million)for the 25-year-old plus possible add-ons worth five million pounds.
Lloris, who has won 38 caps and featured at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, joined Lyon in 2008 from Nice.
He won Ligue 1's best keeper award in 2009, 2010 and 2012.
($1 = 0.6296 British pounds) (Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, England, June 5 With no international tournament this year and two long months before the resumption of the Premier League, English football supporters are indulging in their summer sport of choice - speculation on the transfer market.