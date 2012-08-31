Aug 31 Olympique Lyon have allowed France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to join English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

"Lloris has signed a four-year contract," Lyon said on their website (www.olweb.fr) on Friday.

Spurs will pay a fee of 10 million pounds ($15.88 million)for the 25-year-old plus possible add-ons worth five million pounds.

Lloris, who has won 38 caps and featured at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, joined Lyon in 2008 from Nice.

He won Ligue 1's best keeper award in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

